Freezing Fog Advisory issued November 19 at 2:43AM PST until November 19 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Visibility less than a quarter mile at times in freezing

fog.

* WHERE…Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon,

Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Central

Oregon.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost on bridges.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.