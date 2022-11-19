Freezing Fog Advisory issued November 19 at 2:43AM PST until November 19 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility less than a quarter mile at times in freezing
fog.
* WHERE…Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon,
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Central
Oregon.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.