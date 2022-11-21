Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 21 at 10:44AM PST until November 22 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Poor air quality.

* WHERE…Central, north central and northeast Oregon and

central, south central and southeast Washington.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with

respiratory problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A system moving through the area is

expected to break inversions and promote better mixing and air

quality Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. However,

the relief may be short as high pressure returns and inversions

may begin reforming by Wednesday afternoon.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.