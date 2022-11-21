Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 21 at 9:29AM PST until November 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to
deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE…
– In California, the valleys of Western Siskiyou County, Central
Siskiyou County, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County,
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc
County.
– In Oregon, the valleys of Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern
Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and
Eastern Lake County.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing
air quality with time, especially in and near areas with
significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality
is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory
problems if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In the wake of a front that will move
through Tuesday, mixing heights will only exceed the 1000 ft.
threshold for stagnating air by a few hundred feet and transport
winds will remain weak. Slight improvement may occur as a
result. With stagnant conditions expected to return Thursday and
Friday, and with coordination from DEQ, the advisory has been
extended through the whole week.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.