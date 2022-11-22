Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 22 at 11:17AM PST until November 22 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Poor air quality.
* WHERE…Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.