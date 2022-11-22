Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 22 at 2:24PM PST until November 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to

deteriorating air quality.

* WHERE…In California, the valleys of Western Siskiyou County,

Central Siskiyou County, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou

County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and

Modoc County.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing

air quality with time, especially in and near areas with

significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality

is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory

problems if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In the wake of a front that will move

through today, mixing heights will only exceed the 1000 ft.

threshold for stagnating air by a few hundred feet and

transport winds will remain weak. Only slight improvement will

occur as a result. With stagnant conditions expected to return

Wednesday, and with coordination from DEQ, the advisory

remains in effect through Friday evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.