Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 23 at 3:10AM PST until November 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to
deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE…In California, the valleys of Western Siskiyou County,
Central Siskiyou County, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou
County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and
Modoc County.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air
quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant
sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to
cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if
precautions are not taken.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.