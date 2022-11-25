Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 7:28PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
A winter storm will arrive to Washington and northern Oregon on
Sunday and will remain over the Pacific Northwest Sunday night and
Monday. There are two main concerns with this system…snow and
gusty winds. Winter storm watches have been posted for the
Washington and Oregon Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of
southeast Washington and northeast Oregon for Sunday morning
through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70 percent
chance of observing heavy snowfall rates and significant
accumulations during this time.
The system will usher cold air across eastern Washington and
eastern Oregon, and snow levels will lower to the lowest elevations
Sunday night and Monday. Some areas in and around the Columbia
Basin will observe the first snowfall accumulation of the season.
The Lower Columbia Basin, Blue Mountain Foothills, and the
Columbia Deschutes Plateau have a moderate chance…50 percent…
of observing snowfall amounts between one half inch to 2 inches.
The John Day Basin, Grande Ronde Valley, and the Wallowa Valley
also have a moderate chance of observing 3 to 5 inches of new
snow. The system will gradually move east into Idaho Monday night
followed by scattered mountain snow showers.
Another concern will be the gusty winds associated with the cold
front on Sunday. Many areas will observe breezy to windy
conditions with westerly winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph.
Wind gusts 35 to 45 mph will likely occur along many of the
exposed mountain ridges and portions of the Lower Columbia Basin
on Sunday.
Travelers from Sunday through Monday are strongly encouraged to
monitor the weather conditions over the Pacific Northwest via
weather.gov or a favorite news source. The Washington and Oregon
Department of Transportation websites are excellent sources of
information for road conditions. If you must travel, make sure
your vehicle is equipped with shovels, flashlights, cell phone
chargers, and blankets along with traction tires or traction
devices.