Winter Storm Warning issued November 26 at 2:59AM PST until November 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High end amounts of up to 24 inches of snow

possible in highest elevation areas. Reduced visibility is

likely in areas of heaviest snow and wind.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map