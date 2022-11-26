Winter Storm Warning issued November 26 at 2:59AM PST until November 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to
18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High end amounts of up to 24 inches of snow
possible in highest elevation areas. Reduced visibility is
likely in areas of heaviest snow and wind.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map