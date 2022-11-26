Winter Storm Warning issued November 26 at 3:06AM PST until November 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

13 inches above 4500 feet, and 3 to 8 inches below 4500 feet.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will create travel issues over the

Oregon Cascade passes. Holiday travelers need to make sure

vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying

traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers

may also consider alternate travel plans.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.