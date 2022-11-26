Winter Storm Warning issued November 26 at 3:11PM PST until November 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
CCA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to
19 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…May see light ice amounting to a thin glaze
between 2500-3000 ft in elevation during the early morning hours
on Sunday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map