Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 2:14PM PST until November 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

