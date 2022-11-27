Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 2:59AM PST until November 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
13 inches above 4500 feet, and 3 to 8 inches below 4500 feet.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will create travel issues over the
Oregon Cascade passes. Holiday travelers need to make sure
vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying
traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers
may also consider alternate travel plans.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

