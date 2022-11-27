Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 3:57AM PST until November 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

19 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…May see light ice amounting to a thin

glaze between 2500-3000 ft in elevation during the early

morning hours on Sunday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map