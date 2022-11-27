Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 2:14PM PST until November 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade

Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map