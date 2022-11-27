Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 2:26PM PST until November 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches above 4000 feet and 2 to 4 inches below 4000 feet
possible.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will create travel issues. Holiday
travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy
snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires,
shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider
alternate travel plans.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.