Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 3:27PM PST until November 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations will range from a

trace to 2 inches between 1000 and 1500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade

Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will lower from near 2500 feet

this evening to near 1000-1500 feet Monday morning. Snow levels

will be lowest north.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map