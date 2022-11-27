Skip to Content
November 28, 2022
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 9:28PM PST until November 28 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Areas along Highway 97 north of Chiloquin including
Chemult, and higher mountains above 5500 feet elevation in far
eastern Klamath and far western Lake Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall will be heaviest Monday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

National Weather Service

