Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 9:28PM PST until November 28 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Areas along Highway 97 north of Chiloquin including
Chemult, and higher mountains above 5500 feet elevation in far
eastern Klamath and far western Lake Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall will be heaviest Monday morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.