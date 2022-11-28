Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 6:20AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Periods of snow will continue through this morning and then taper
off to light snow showers in the afternoon. There may be brief
periods of moderate snow with visibilities as low as a half mile
at times. There may be localized snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, mainly over the higher terrain. However, most areas will
receive an inch or less. Snow amounts will remain below advisory
amounts. However, driving conditions will likely be slick with
snow covered roadways. If you need to travel in central Oregon or
in the John Day River basin this morning, allow yourself extra
time to reach your destination.