Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 6:20AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Periods of snow will continue through this morning and then taper off to light snow showers in the afternoon. There may be brief periods of moderate snow with visibilities as low as a half mile at times. There may be localized snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, mainly over the higher terrain. However, most areas will receive an inch or less. Snow amounts will remain below advisory amounts. However, driving conditions will likely be slick with snow covered roadways. If you need to travel in central Oregon or in the John Day River basin this morning, allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.

