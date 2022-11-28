Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 9:01PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Roads remain wet across portions of southwest Washington and

northwest Oregon this evening. Meanwhile, temperatures are falling

below freezing in many areas. There have already been reports of

wet roads turning icy in some outlying areas.

Icy or frosty roads are likely to become more widespread

overnight, potentially impacting urban centers later tonight into

Tuesday morning. Fog may develop overnight, adding to the driving

hazards tonight into Wednesday morning. If driving tonight, slow

down and leave plenty of space, as road conditions may be worse

than they appear.