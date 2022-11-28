Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 9:01PM PST by NWS Portland OR
Roads remain wet across portions of southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon this evening. Meanwhile, temperatures are falling
below freezing in many areas. There have already been reports of
wet roads turning icy in some outlying areas.
Icy or frosty roads are likely to become more widespread
overnight, potentially impacting urban centers later tonight into
Tuesday morning. Fog may develop overnight, adding to the driving
hazards tonight into Wednesday morning. If driving tonight, slow
down and leave plenty of space, as road conditions may be worse
than they appear.