Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 4:31AM PST until November 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade

Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map