Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 4:31AM PST until November 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map