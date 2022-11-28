Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 9:59AM PST until November 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…Wallowa County and Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.