Special Weather Statement issued November 29 at 6:02AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Several reports have come in overnight of icy surfaces and roads
in outlying areas. Besides downtown Portland, Salem and Eugene,
temperatures have fallen below freezing across much of the area as
well as some road surface temperatures. Patchy fog has also
developed in areas such as Hillsboro, Aurora, McMinnville and
Scappoose. A few isolated snow showers are also quickly moving
across the area.

These hazards will combine to impact the morning commute. Drivers
should slow down and leave plenty of space, as road conditions
may be worse than they appear.

