Special Weather Statement issued November 29 at 6:02AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Several reports have come in overnight of icy surfaces and roads

in outlying areas. Besides downtown Portland, Salem and Eugene,

temperatures have fallen below freezing across much of the area as

well as some road surface temperatures. Patchy fog has also

developed in areas such as Hillsboro, Aurora, McMinnville and

Scappoose. A few isolated snow showers are also quickly moving

across the area.

These hazards will combine to impact the morning commute. Drivers

should slow down and leave plenty of space, as road conditions

may be worse than they appear.