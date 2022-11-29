Wind Advisory issued November 29 at 12:30PM PST until November 30 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, all of Modoc County. In Oregon, all of

Lake County and north to northeast Klamath County. In Klamath

County, this will include the cities of Sprague River, Beatty,

Bly Chemult and Crescent.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest near and at the

ridges.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.