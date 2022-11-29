Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued November 29 at 1:52PM PST until December 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
feet in the high elevations and 6 to 12 inches in the valleys.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

