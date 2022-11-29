Winter Storm Warning issued November 29 at 3:33PM PST until December 1 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches below 2500 feet, 6 to 14 inches between 2500 and 3500 feet,
and 1 to 3 feet above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 7 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map