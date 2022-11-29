Winter Storm Warning issued November 29 at 9:46PM PST until December 1 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches below 2500 feet, 6 to 14 inches between 2500 and 3500 feet,

and 1 to 3 feet above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

https://www.tripcheck.com