Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 10:53PM PST until December 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches near the
crest and 1 to 3 inches in populated areas. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.