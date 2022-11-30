Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 12:32PM PST until December 1 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
10 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph, except up to 45 mph
over the mountains.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern
and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This
includes Dorris, Tulelake, Newell, Klamath Falls, Chemult and
Crescent. This also includes highways 97, 140, 31, 139.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may
result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow is expected late tonight into
Thursday morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.