Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 12:32PM PST until December 1 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to

10 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph, except up to 45 mph

over the mountains.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern

and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This

includes Dorris, Tulelake, Newell, Klamath Falls, Chemult and

Crescent. This also includes highways 97, 140, 31, 139.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may

result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow is expected late tonight into

Thursday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.