Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 12:58AM PST until November 30 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM early this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…The heaviest snow accumulations will be

above 3000 to 3500 feet in elevation. Snow accumulations will

likely be less than 1 foot for most areas below 3000 feet in

elevation.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

https://www.tripcheck.com