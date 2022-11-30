Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 3:42PM PST until December 1 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Accumulations will be transitioning to

more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability

to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map