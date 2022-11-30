Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 3:47AM PST until December 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
10 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph, except up to 45 mph
over the mountains.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.
This includes Dorris, Tulelake, Newell, Canby, Alturas,
Klamath Falls, Chemult and Crescent. This also includes
highways 97, 140, 31, 139, 299 and 395.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may
result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow is expected late Wednesday
night into Thursday afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow could
continue into Thursday evening, especially south and east.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.