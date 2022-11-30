Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 3:59PM PST until December 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow

accumulations of 12 to 24 inches near the crest and ice

accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.