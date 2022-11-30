Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 6:20AM PST until December 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations
of 12 to 24 inches near the crest and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.