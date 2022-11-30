Skip to Content
today at 4:25 PM
Published 8:00 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 8:00AM PST until November 30 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 10 to 20
inches through this evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph
this morning.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow level will be around 2000 feet
today, lowering to 1000 feet tonight. Snow showers will bring
additional accumulations tonight and Thursday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

