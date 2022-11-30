Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 11:02PM PST until December 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,
heaviest above 2500 feet. Heaviest accumulations should also
remain south of Mount Jefferson.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Accumulations will become more spotty
in nature as precipitation turns more showery overnight.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
https://www.tripcheck.com