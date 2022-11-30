Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 11:02PM PST until December 1 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South
Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map