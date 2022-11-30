Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
December 1, 2022 7:25 AM
Published 11:02 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 11:02PM PST until December 1 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South
Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content