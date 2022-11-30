Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 3:28AM PST until December 1 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations 4 to 10 inches for areas above

1500 feet elevation.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South

Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow level will be near 2000 feet

today, lowering to 1000 to 1500 feet tonight. Snow showers will

bring additional accumulations tonight and Thursday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map