Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 3:42PM PST until December 1 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,

except 5 to 8 inches above 2000 feet.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South

Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Accumulations will be transitioning to

more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability

to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map