Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 8:00AM PST until December 1 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations 4 to 10 inches for areas above
1500 feet elevation.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South
Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow level will be near 2000 feet
today, lowering to 1000 to 1500 feet tonight. Snow showers
will bring additional accumulations tonight and Thursday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map