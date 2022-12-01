Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 4:10AM PST until December 1 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3

inches.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.

This includes Dorris, Tulelake, Newell, Klamath Falls, Chemult

and Crescent. This also includes highways 97, 140, 31, 139.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may

result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow is expected late tonight

into Thursday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.