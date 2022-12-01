Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 9:39AM PST until December 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches near the

crest. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.