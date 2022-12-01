Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 9:39AM PST until December 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches near the
crest. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.