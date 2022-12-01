Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 11:59AM PST until December 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.

