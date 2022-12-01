Skip to Content
today at 12:25 PM
Published 4:10 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 4:10AM PST until December 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South
Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

