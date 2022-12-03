Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 12:34PM PST until December 4 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

