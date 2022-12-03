Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
December 4, 2022 3:01 AM
Published 6:39 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 6:39PM PST until December 4 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and
North Central Oregon.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content