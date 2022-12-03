Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 6:39PM PST until December 4 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and
North Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.