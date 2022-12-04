Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 11:51AM PST until December 4 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon,
North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.