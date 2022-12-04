Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 11:57AM PST until December 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of a
trace to two inches. Elevations above 500 ft have the highest
chances of seeing 2 inches of snowfall. Continued slight chance
for freezing rain with ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The precipitation band will continue to
shift northward which will bring variable intensities of
snowfall and mixed precipitation. Freezing rain possible in the
evening, especially near the Gorge or more rural areas. If
temperatures lower by a few degrees, snow may accumulate at the
lowlands. Snow will transition to rain in the evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map