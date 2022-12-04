Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 3:03AM PST until December 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Freezing rain possible. Snow accumulations

of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet,

as well as western portions of Washington and Columbia

Counties. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph near the Columbia

Gorge, especially this morning.

* WHERE…Inland portions of northwest Oregon and southwest

Washington from the Central Willamette Valley northward.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will likely begin shortly as

a spotty mix of very light snow, sleet, or rain. Precipitation

should transition to all snow this morning. After that, expect a

brief period of sleet this afternoon before precipitation

transitions back to rain. Cold air trapped outside of the major

metropolitan areas will likely result in icy pockets persisting

well into the day today and possibly into tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map