Special Weather Statement issued December 5 at 5:31AM PST by NWS Portland OR
Although precipitation has mostly come to an end across southwest
Washington and northwest Oregon, roads in many areas remain wet
from precipitation that fell Sunday or Sunday night. Meanwhile,
temperatures are in the upper 20s to mid 30s across most of the
area except for the coast.
The combination of wet roads and temperatures near or slightly
below freezing will result in spots of ice during this morning’s
commute, especially on untreated roads and those less traveled.
Areas of dense fog and freezing fog may make it difficult to see
icy spots on the road.
Drivers should slow down and leave plenty of space, as slick
roads may increase the braking distance required to stop.