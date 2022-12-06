Winter Weather Advisory issued December 6 at 3:40PM PST until December 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches, except 3 to 6 inches above 2500 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map