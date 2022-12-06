Winter Weather Advisory issued December 6 at 3:40PM PST until December 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of up to two inches, except 3 to 6 inches above 2500 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade

Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map